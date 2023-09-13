Olivia Dunn of Waverly arrived in Morocco Aug. 30.
Late Sept. 8, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck 45 miles southwest of Marrakech, the city where she will spend the school year teaching English as part of the Fulbright program.
Fortunately, Dunn was still in the coastal city of Rabat, just finished with her training and scheduled to take the train to Marrakech Sept. 9.
“I am completely fine,” Dunn said the morning after the quake. “Thankfully, [when the earthquake struck] I was still in Rabat, which received much less damage.”
The earthquake was centered in the High Atlas mountain range, the highest part of the Atlas Mountains that run along the Sahara Desert in North Africa. It devastated remote villages, with a death toll of more than 2,900 as of Tuesday.
It was the most powerful quake in the Marrakech area in more than 120 years, according to the U.S. Geological Society, as reported by CNN.
Dunn, a 2016 Waverly-Shell Rock graduate, described her experience during the temblor:
“It was a little startling, just because I’ve never experienced an earthquake before and the hotel started shaking, but it was only for a minute or two.”
She ended up staying in Rabat two days longer than planned because of post-earthquake chaos in Marrakech.
Damage in Marrakech was centered around the ancient Old City, known as the Medina, not near Dunn’s apartment or school. When she is settled in, she intends to help with the recovery efforts.
“I know I, myself, and some of the other people in the Fulbright program are looking at how we might support the community at this time,” she said Sunday. “I think when I arrive in Marrakech, I’m going to look into volunteering at a food bank or community organization contributing to the relief efforts.”
In doing so, Dunn will join a national effort to address earthquake damage. In the days since the quake, she has seen Morocco mobilize its recovery efforts in ways large and small.
“The community here is eager to come together to contribute to relief efforts,” she said while still in Rabat. “For instance, I’ve seen long lines outside of hospitals with people wanting to donate blood. There are online fundraisers and folks gathering money for relief efforts.”
While countries from across the globe have offered aid, “there’s an emphasis on Moroccans trying to support one another through this difficult time,” she said.
The unexpected, tragic start to her stay has not dampened Dunn’s hopes for her Fulbright experience.
“I am still excited to be here,” she said. “I think the last couple of years have shown us that bad things can happen at any time—just look at the pandemic.
“You can’t necessarily predict when disaster might strike, but you won’t be able to take risks if you’re always worried about what might happen next.”