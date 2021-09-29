Layne McDonald and adversity are intertwined.
There isn’t much the Waverly-Shell Rock standout hasn’t overcome in his high school career.
Wrestling as a heavyweight last season, McDonald was almost always surrendering more than a few pounds to each opponent. He won 31 matches last season, including a massive, last-second win over Dubuque Hempstead’s Cayden Lovett to advance to the Class 3A state tournament.
He’s also battled back from a “freak” injury sustained just a couple of weeks before his senior football season kicked off. He defied the odds and returned to the lineup quicker than expected.
A mindset cemented in proving people wrong has fueled McDonald in everything he does.
“He’s just a guy that understands and appreciates when people doubt him,” Waverly-Shell Rock football coach Mark Hubbard said. “He thrives off people doubting him and I think when things get toughest, he tends to do the best.”
During practice in mid-August, with the season opener at Waukon on the horizon, McDonald participated in drills with his teammates. When it was his turn, McDonald held a tackling dummy but tripped over a teammate and landed awkwardly on his left hand.
It felt like a cramp at first, he admitted. Further testing, including X-rays, revealed McDonald broke his hand.
“I was in disbelief,” he recalled. “I didn’t really want to accept it.”
Doctors said he would miss at least two weeks of the regular season. McDonald had other plans. He accepted his injury and did all he could to get back to playing. He was cleared to play with a cast, or a club, to protect his hand.
And so he did. He was in the starting lineup against the Indians and finished with 1.5 tackles. Two weeks later, when W-SR traveled to Webster City, McDonald, still wearing the cast, hauled in a 59-yard and came within a yard or two of scoring a touchdown. He also posted 3.5 tackles, including two solo stops. He did all of that while playing with, essentially, one hand.
“I figured out how to play with one hand, and it felt normal out there,” McDonald said, though he admitted it was tough adjusting to practicing with a cast on the first few times. “I could only go in a right-hand stance, which is definitely different for defense and offense because (of the) left side, right side of the line. But just some of those little things I had to adapt to, it definitely took a while to do that. But once I got it, it was like what I’ve been doing for the past three years.”
The following Monday, the cast was removed and McDonald was cleared to play without it. His recovery went quicker than doctors expected. He wasn’t surprised, however.
“My mindset was I’m going to be back by this date, which I didn’t think was going to be long at all. I kind of felt like I spoke it into existence,” McDonald said.
His determination to get back to playing as soon as possible also is a testament to those that have and continue to doubt his abilities.
“I’ve been undermined a lot in my career with any sport, like wrestling, football, rugby,” he said. “That fuels me. For whatever I do, that fuels me if people undermine me. With that broken hand, it’s just kind of what I’ve been doing my whole entire career. People didn’t think I was going to be able to battle back from it and play with it at the very least, and I did. I played a pretty good game with it.”
McDonald has been a three-year starter for the Go-Hawks. He started at safety as a sophomore in 2019 and finished that season tied for third with 34.5 tackles and led the team with two interceptions. He transitioned to defensive end as a junior last fall and racked up 27 tackles, which ranked fifth on the team.
“That transition in itself doesn’t happen a lot,” Hubbard said.
The move has paid off for McDonald, who returned an interception for a touchdown last season also while starting at tight end each of the last two seasons. He caught his first touchdown pass – an 8-yard catch – during last week’s 43-15 win at Waterloo East. The play boosted his morale, especially after overcoming his injury.
“I haven’t scored that many offensive touchdowns in my career, but just battling back after that broken hand and getting that touchdown, which I didn’t think I was going to be able to do this year, made me very happy,” he said.
Having been a three-year starter, McDonald is one of a few veteran players for W-SR that has been through tough times. Two years ago, W-SR went 3-6. Last season concluded with a 4-4 mark. When W-SR (4-1 overall, 1-0 Class 4A, District 2) kicks off its homecoming game against Marion (1-4, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Go-Hawk Stadium, McDonald and his teammates want to continue to build on the foundation that’s been set.
McDonald isn’t one to shy away from speaking up when the opportunity presents itself. He did just that following a home loss to West Delaware on Sept. 17. It’s part of the mindset he’s carried for the last three years – one he has used to become the leader and player he is today.
“People learn best through storytelling, and he’s got a lot of stories to tell,” Hubbard said of McDonald. “The players are going to listen to him and his stories and his recollection of some of the tougher days more than me.”