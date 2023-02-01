Waverly-Shell Rock saw three more of their athletes sign National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning.
On the day that the W-SR girls wrestling team heads down to Coralville for the first state championship, Haidyn Snyder inked her name on the line for the Grand View University girls wrestling team.
“I ended up choosing Grand View because I love the team,” Snyder said. “I’ve been there for a few camps and they’ve always been nice to me. They have quality teammates and practice partners. Currently they are number one for women’s wrestling.”
Snyder will join her previous wrestling partner Madison Diaz on the Vikings next season.
“Me and Madison were practice partners and she’s so talented,” Snyder said. “I think it will be good to have some Waverly people there to help me get acclimated.”
Snyder will be joined at Grand View University by Simon Ott, who committed to the football team.
“Their program was very good last year,” Ott said. “I also felt very at home with their coaching staff.”
Ott, who was one of the best kickers in the state of Iowa the past two seasons, will be continuing his playing career as a linebacker.
Kellen Pugh will be staying close by the next four years as he signed with Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Although it was Pugh’s only offer, it felt like a good fit for the 6’4” tight end.
“I really liked the coaches, I really liked the atmosphere,” Pugh said. “Really what made it was the player panel, the players were up front and honest about everything and that sealed it for me. They are a system that I can buy into and I can be a part of.”
Pugh had a large gathering of his family surrounding him while he signed to the Peacocks.
“They helped me through making sure that I was taking every step necessary,” Pugh said. “They made my decision really easy because I was able to sit down with them and talk about my goals and aspirations and they made sure I was going after them.”