The accolades continue to roll in for the Go-Hawk football team.
Assistant coach Jerrod Staack was named as the Iowa Football Coaches Association 4A Assistant Coach of the Year along with Barry Loeffelbein of Glennwood.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:21 pm
Staack has been a part of the Go-Hawk football program since 1999 after graduating from Wartburg College in 1991.
“I have been here since 1999,” Staack said. “I was the assistant coach under Dave Arns from 1999 to 2004 as well as the head coach in 2005 and 2006. When I got the job my son Jake was 3 months old and I coached junior high afterwards.”
When head coach Mark Hubbard was hired in 2007, Staack was offered an assistant position whenever he wanted it.
“I was very pleased when they hired coach Hubbard,” Staack said. “I knew what he was about and the things that he stood for. Hubbard was always open to me being an assistant and in 2012 when my son was a junior I rejoined the staff.”
Since then, Staack has been the junior varsity defensive coordinator and has worked with Casey Chaplin at getting the future of Go-Hawk football ready.
“Me and coach Chaplin have to do a little bit of everything and we have to understand every position,” Staack said. “Our role is to take the sophomores and juniors and make sure that they are prepared to be the next guy in.”
Coach Hubbard nominates a few coaches each year and Staack joins Chaplin by being named as one of the Assistant Coaches of the Year.
“I’m honored,” Staack said. “I feel like I am receiving this on the behalf of the rest of the assistant coaches. I am nearing my end of coaching and teaching careers and I am honored and flattered to receive this award.”
The Go-Hawks will be graduating a large portion of its top-ranked team from last year and players that Staack and Chaplin have coached will be next up to prove the doubters wrong.
“I think that we are graduating such a great group of kids,” Staack said. “We have a lot of seniors that were impact players that are now moving on. I think that there are a lot of doubters and as a staff we feel that we have a great group of guys and it is a matter of making sure that the group can bond and trust each other. I am hoping that we may surprise a few people. We believe that we are going to be good.”
Staack doesn't just coach the defense on junior varsity, he is teaching the players the tools to become a better person and how to be ready for anything.
“One thing that I have always felt is that the kids that might not get as much playing time, that they are just as important,” Staack said. “Sometimes I am coaching the heart and the mind as much as the game. I want to keep the kids around so that when they are next up, they are ready.”
