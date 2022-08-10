Three of the five-member W-SR School Board met in regular session on Mon. Aug. 8, days before the Aug. 17 start date for new staff and the Aug. 23 student start date. The Board approved five construction change orders at the new elementary school sites, set Sept. 12 for three public hearings related to important financial decisions, and approved handbook changes affecting elementary, Lied Center, and middle school students.
Aug. 18 has been set by the Dept. of Education for mediation among W-SR, the Director of the High School Athletic Association, Drake Law members and principals and superintendents of the WaMaC athletic conference. The goal is to find an “amicable settlement” regarding W-SR’s participation in a new athletic conference, according to W-SR Supt. Ed Klamfoth. W-SR’s previous application to the WaMaC conference was denied.
Sept. 12, the next regular Board meeting, has been fixed for public hearings on three financial items: (1) The issuance of $25 million bond for school infrastructure (2) continued support for the Instructional Levy Program and (3) a notice to bidders for full air conditioning of the High School.
Regarding the issuance of the $25 M bond to support construction of the new elementary buildings and renovations, School Board President Dennis Epley assured members and the public saying, “This was a request expected when the building project began.”
Klamfoth echoed Epley, explaining that the bond is intended to borrow against the SAVE FUND: School Infrastructure Sales, Service, and Use Tax revenue. The second item, the vote to continue the Instructional support tax levy has been in place for at least 15 years, according to Epley.
Newly approved handbooks may be viewed online. One substantive handbook change about cell phone use was detailed by Middle School Principal Jeremy Langner.
“Kids may not like it, but cell phones will go back to lockers for 7th and 8th grade students,” he said.
He reported that decision was made following discussion of issues arising from cell phone use by Middle School students, and arrived at after consultation with staff, “who are 99% in support of this,” Langner explained.
Ryan Nelson, Estes Construction Project Manager for the two elementary building sites, provided this update on construction progress: Rough grading and exterior footings at the Northeast site are complete; Foundation walls will be starting this week; On the West site, sanitary sewer installation has been started.
Five construction change orders including a $3,085 credit for K & W Electric, a $3,098 credit for Nelson Electric, a $1,700 credit for PlumbTech, a $46,430 addition for Baker and a $4,493 addition for Mehmert Tiling.
Dealing with other financial matters, the Board approved the 5% cost increase for leasing the Lied Center from Lutheran Services of Iowa (L.S.I.). Increased facility costs are shared by area schools using that facility. This is the first increase in five years.
Also approved was a transfer of $25,000 from the General Fund to pay for athletic safety equipment. “Activities are supposed to be self-supporting, except for safety equipment. There are really big numbers of students participating in activities,” added Klamfoth.
Middle School Principal Langner extended high praise to custodial staff who maintain the Middle School. “A lot of people ask if ours is a new building. It’s already 11 years old,” Langner said in appreciation of the staff’s thorough work.
Principal Mitch Parker was welcomed by the Board as he assumes leadership responsibility at West Cedar and Southeast Elementary schools following the retirement of Christi Lines. Parker served as principal at BCLUW since 2013 and is a native of Manchester, Iowa.
“I feel blessed with a strong administrative team and staff. There are a lot of great people here doing great things,” Parker said.