Three of the five-member W-SR School Board met in regular session on Mon. Aug. 8, days before the Aug. 17 start date for new staff and the Aug. 23 student start date. The Board approved five construction change orders at the new elementary school sites, set Sept. 12 for three public hearings related to important financial decisions, and approved handbook changes affecting elementary, Lied Center, and middle school students.

Aug. 18 has been set by the Dept. of Education for mediation among W-SR, the Director of the High School Athletic Association, Drake Law members and principals and superintendents of the WaMaC athletic conference. The goal is to find an “amicable settlement” regarding W-SR’s participation in a new athletic conference, according to W-SR Supt. Ed Klamfoth. W-SR’s previous application to the WaMaC conference was denied.