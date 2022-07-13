The July 11 meeting of the W-SR School Board included in-depth discussion of 2023 Legislative priorities, construction updates, and approval of student, teacher, and support staff handbooks. The High School Wilderness Studies trip to Colorado led by science teacher Rene Borglum was given the nod for June 12-23, 2023.
Legislative priorities are evidence of district values. Four priorities were chosen by the Board, including State funding for Preschool education, now State funded at just 50% of actual costs.
“So much of Preschool is about building a community. Preschool is a great opportunity to bring our little humans together to build community,” said Board Member Charlene Wyatt Sauer making the case for this priority.
Three other priorities include increasing Supplemental State Aid and better funding for Special Ed and Dropout/At Risk programs.
“Supplemental State Aid is always important, and the Dropout/At Risk programs create equity," remarked Supt. Klamfoth during the discussion of priorities. "The State reports that the COVID year was like falling off an academic cliff. We used the COVID money to hire Interventionists.”
“We want to adopt resolutions that focus on people’s needs and the benefits provided,” concluded Board President Dennis Epley.
Summer construction progress includes dirt work at the two new elementary school sites, with work on footings scheduled to begin this week at the Horton Road site. Construction change orders brought one more round of savings, this time to the tune of $373,380.
Baker Concrete bid won the $35,975 contract for sidewalk and steps north of the High School, with construction expected this fall. Supt. Klamfoth reported that High School HVAC bids will be let in Sept. for work done next spring. Asbestos abatement has been concluded at that site. Klamfoth also reported that discussion continues to determine W-SR’s Athletic Conference affiliation for 2023-24.
Business Manager Joan Loew presented a proposal to approve the addition of the Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust as an additional depository for school funds. As approved, ISJIT will hold W-SR school bond proceeds up to $35 million. Invested in Treasury Notes at a higher rate, this account will yield about $500,000 in interest, and allow the District to draw down funds as needed for school construction projects.
The next meeting of the W-SR School Board is Mon. Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the District Business Office. The Board agenda lists a Zoom link for public viewing.