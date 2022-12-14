At their Dec. 12 meeting the W-SR School Board heard construction updates, approved a new wellness policy, chose district-director maps, and heard a report from district librarian Lyndsi Luck. The board also green-lighted bid letting for renovation of Shell Rock Elementary and accepted the end-of-school-year resignation of Carey and Shell Rock Elementary Principal Mickey Bahlmann.

“It is with so many emotions that I submitted my letter of resignation,” she told Waverly Newspapers. “Throughout my 38 years in education, 28 of those as principal, I’ve worked with many remarkable people who have made a difference in the lives of children and have made Waverly-Shell Rock a better place.