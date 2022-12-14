At their Dec. 12 meeting the W-SR School Board heard construction updates, approved a new wellness policy, chose district-director maps, and heard a report from district librarian Lyndsi Luck. The board also green-lighted bid letting for renovation of Shell Rock Elementary and accepted the end-of-school-year resignation of Carey and Shell Rock Elementary Principal Mickey Bahlmann.
“It is with so many emotions that I submitted my letter of resignation,” she told Waverly Newspapers. “Throughout my 38 years in education, 28 of those as principal, I’ve worked with many remarkable people who have made a difference in the lives of children and have made Waverly-Shell Rock a better place.
“While I’m looking forward to spending more time with my grandchildren and doing some traveling, it’s the staff, students, and families I’ve met that make leaving very difficult. It’s been an honor to be part of this great place,” added Bahlmann.
Reports from student groups
Reports from student groups is a meeting highlight, Board members say. Five FFA members of varying ages detailed their recent trip to Indianapolis for the National Convention and career fair, but also spent time to visit a zoo and the famous Indy Speedway. En route, the Future Farmers of America stopped at an Illinois reindeer farm.
“We didn’t see Santa, but we did meet Vixen and Prancer,” the students joked about the imported reindeer, each valued at $10,000. The national 67,000 attendee-convention experience was important, W-SR students agreed.
“The career fair gave me a lot to think about and taught me to dream big,” said senior Lauren Munson.
A trip for high school vocal music students to New York City over Spring Break 2023 was also approved.
New map of Director Districts
A new map of Director Districts was approved following discussion of two possibilities. Shifting population patterns within the W-SR School District, noted by the 2020 U.S. Census, led to the adoption of a map with more evenly apportioned representation. One current school board member resides in each district under this arrangement.
No public comments were received during the open meeting scheduled on this topic. The approved map will be in effect for the Nov. 2023 elections and hold until after the 2030 U.S. Census.
Even though the school district’s fiscal year ended on June 30, the teasurer’s report was presented and accepted without board comment as part of regular December business items that include the election of school board officers, the naming of banks, newspapers and legal firms with which the District does business.
Media Specialist Lyndsi Luck overviewed her role and responsibilities directing students, media purchases, and media associates to prepare and inspire lifelong readers at every grade level.
Luck lauded the work of “talent-driven library associates” in each of the six libraries she oversees and praised collaboration with elementary classroom teachers and Waverly Public Librarian Emily McClimon.
“Media literacy and research are not being taught at the high school. This is a hole in our district’s program,” Luck said.
Other high school needs identified included a book club and independent reading course to enhance numbers of books checked out.
On the horizon, Luck pointed to the time-consuming work that lies ahead, shifting media resources from the three elementary schools in Waverly to the two new buildings.
Construction continues to move forward as explained by Sam Pearson, Estes Construction Management representative.
“We are still significantly under budget,” Pearson said of the progress. “There is light now at the Northeast site. The upper level and interior framing will wrap up around Christmas.”
Crews are working to weathertight facilities to allow continued climate controlled winter work.
“The main push at the West site is to get the roof deck on to help keep the frost out of the ground,” Pearson continued.
“Radon mitigation is a new learning curve. We won’t know if radon is found until the building is enclosed. Pits under the concrete slabs have perforated pipes to vent out the roof,” explained Pearson. Radon mitigation processes are state mandated for Iowa schools.
Katie Johnston, District Director of Educational Services, reported that the new schools will have names by the end of this school year.
Johnston leads the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC). Its 12 members — parents, staff, community members and students, met Nov. 28 and derived a name-selection process for the buildings which will not be named after people.
“The district is currently working with local groups to compile additional historical, geographical, or other relevant information about the community and the areas where both new buildings are being built, as this may help with brainstorming or inspire nominations,” she said. “Once compiled, this information will be available on the district’s website.
“A nomination form will be opened on the district’s website. Community members, students and families are all invited to make recommendations. Nomination forms will also be available for pick up from the district administration building,” Johnston said later by email.
Superintendent Klamfoth reported that despite mediation, there has been no ruling on pending changes for W-SR’s athletic conference affiliation for the 2023-2024 year.
Bidding for renovation of the Shell Rock Elementary building will begin Jan. 4 with bids due by mid-January and approval of construction bids slated for the Feb. 13 Board meeting.
Due to Spring Break in the second week of March, that month’s board meeting is moved to March 6. The next regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for 6:30 Jan. 9, the second Monday in the month.