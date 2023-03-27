The Waverly-Shell Rock School Board held a work session on Thursday night to focus on setting goals of improvement on the conduct policies in the district as well as to get over the roadblocks that would come with it.
The meeting comes after several reported incidents of bullying and harassment within the school system.
Board members Aaron Booth and Alisha Jensen attended the meeting through Zoom.
Board president Dennis Epley opened the meeting by explaining the process that will need to happen for significant change to occur.
“We realize that this won’t simply happen, it will take significant work on behalf of the board, our staff, parents, students and the community,” Epley said. “We are hoping to not only make a goal, but to make it a reality. No actions that we take tonight [Thursday] will become official, but it will happen later at an actual board meeting.”
Speaking in the public comment section of the meeting, Heather Beaufore, councilwoman for Waverly’s fourth ward, let the 13 members of the public in attendance know that Waverly City Council is considering a resolution to support the board in revising the policies.
“I believe that this is deeper than just policy change,” Beaufore said. “It’s going to take an overall structure change. As a person in the community, I am supporting a culture change for everyone, but it starts from the top.”
Parent Chris Holthaus said that personnel changes need to be made along with the policy changes.
Board member Jes Kettleson opened up the discussion with a comment about her excitement for the meeting.
“We are touching some really hard subjects, but I’m ready for the discussion and hopefully find some paths where this leads to solutions,” Kettleson said.
Board member Charlene Wyatt-Sauer shared her thoughts on how the board can focus on the school’s mission.
“My reflection of coming into this work session was what are we supposed to do as a board,” she said. “Our mission statement of lifelong learning for our students needs to be the focus and how do we get there. I want to walk away tonight with goals that are tangible and will support our students and staff. I think it’s time for us to explore what it means to be a W-SR student.”
Goals
The school board started off their discussion by talking about what goals should they set to make these policy changes.
“I know as we worked through this, we talked about a goal,” Kettleson said. “It was to create a safe and supportive environment for our students, staff and community. Is that an actual goal that we want? What do we want that to look like?”
The board discussed steps on how to make that goal obtainable. Kettleson laid out results of the goals that may be set at a very high standard of accountability.
“An example of a goal would be 0% bullying,” Kettleson said. “I know that’s pretty unachievable, but I like to think of it like our graduation rates. We set the goal for that at 100%, but things happen that don’t allow us to make it there. This is just me saying if everything worked out perfectly, where would we end up.”
Other goals included zero sportsmanship infractions, clear communication with the community about the discipline process and creating a committee that reflects the values that W-SR holds.
“I want all staff, students and care givers to live, eat and breathe W-SR core values,” Kettleson said. “They all know what they are, they all know how they react and they all know sit within them.”
Epley pointed to the sportsmanship goal as an important one because it involves everyone attending the event, not just the competitors but the spectators as well, contributing to not only the good, but the bad.
Roadblocks
Each of the goals that the board set was broken down into the steps and perceived challenges that stand in the way of achieving that goal.
The main roadblock brought up by Kettleson and Epley in regards to the 0% bullying and harassment was the lack of knowledge for how the students or staff could report bullying.
“One thing to think about is that if students know that this is out there, then they might think twice about doing it,” Kettleson said. “Letting the students know how to report is a big thing. I’m sure that if I asked that they wouldn’t really know how to report a bullying incident.”
Other roadblocks that were mentioned were fear of retaliation, the terms the specify what is bullying and what is harassment, funding and human nature itself.
“We don’t have millions and millions of dollars to be able to fight this thing,” Wyatt-Sauer said. “No matter how hard we bring this hand down, we have to keep in mind that the other hand needs to be holding the child up and find where we can hold them in the middle.”
Recent community comments to the board have pointed out a lack of transparency and follow-up after bullying incidents.
The board will meet April 3 for their next work session and the next official board meeting with be April 10.