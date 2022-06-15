With construction of two new elementary schools pending and plans in motion for upgrades at Shell Rock Elementary and W-SR High School, the W-SR School Board approved several construction change orders, heard reports about guidance and professional development programs, and made time for a 25-minute discussion of a Home School Assistance program during their regularly scheduled meeting, Mon. June 13.
Ryan Nelson of Estes Construction brought welcome news and explained construction change orders. Estes is a construction management firm hired by the District to manage bid-letting and oversee day-to-day construction at the new elementary buildings. Nelson fielded Board questions about several change orders, some that result in savings to the district. For example, poured concrete in parking areas was to be thicker around the perimeter than the interior. By using a uniform 8” concrete pour, labor savings can be realized leading to a cost reduction of $3,000. However, an added expense at the Northeast site is coming as the sanitary piping entrance off Horton Road met bedrock sooner than expected.
“There will be some other change orders coming that will result in a credit of over $200,000,” Nelson said. Agreements with former and adjoining landowners have been fine-tuned and approved.
The Board approved school fee increases for Driver’s Ed, textbooks, preschool, band instrument rental and food service. When questioned by Board President Dennis Epley about compensation for those qualifying for free and reduced fees, Supt. Klamfoth explained that while there are federal reimbursements for food service, the District bears the cost of other fees without compensation.
A 3.5% salary increase for Supt. Ed Klamfoth was unanimously approved, a percentage comparable to other District employees. “The contract amount is a significant number, but when you recognize the weight that is on Ed’s shoulders 365 days a year, it’s not an easy job. Most of us can close our mind to school issues, but Ed can’t,” said Board President Epley in support of the increase.
In her 30-minute recap of the varied professional development projects for K-12 staff, Director of Educational Services Katie Johnston reminded the Board that the goal of varied professional development projects is the same: “All are designed to improve student learning,” Johnston said.
Professional development is led by Instructional Coaches, who work full time supporting instructional improvements and Lead Teachers, who remain in the classroom and work additional hours.
“We remain grateful for community support of early Wed. dismissal,” Johnston added. That time is used for curriculum collaboration.
“For example, Coaches and Lead Teachers help standardize instructional experiences and content across all 4th grade classrooms,” added Principal Micky Bahlmann.
“There will be a push next year to unite staff with a ‘We are W-SR Day.’ New staff doesn’t even recognize each other in the community,” Johnston told the Board how survey data yielded the sense that there was a need for district togetherness emerging from distance-based instruction during COVID.
Johnston fielded questions about the District Guidance Plan, a spreadsheet linked to the Board agenda. Eighth graders develop a four-year plan and participate in Future Ready coursework with the goal that at high school graduation, students are either enrolled, enlisted, or employed.
“The plan is a road map, but it’s not locked in. It’s cheaper to figure it out early, though. We have some outstanding opportunities for students to explore careers in our community,” Johnston told the Board.
At the April Board meeting, three individuals spoke in favor of W-SR establishing a Home School Assistance Program. The Board took up the matter in a general question and answer discussion. A Home School Assistance Program differs from Home Schooling or Dual Enrollment, which are other educational choices.
Home School Assistance Programs are district-designed and involve hiring additional staff. One State requirement is that a State certified K-12 teacher must meet four times each quarter with each enrolled family.
Supt. Klamfoth explained that State funding would be unavailable for a Home School Assistance program during the 2022-23 school year. State funds allocated to a Home School Assistance Program come to the district, not to individual families.
“The law is very clear that you can’t take that money and hand it over to parents,” said Supt. Klamfoth.
“The program would need Board approval. it is hard to know how many W-SR families may wish to participate in a program like this,” said Supt. Klamforth, adding that the State does not report how many Home School families or students exist within each district.
Board member Charlene Wyatt-Sauer asked about setting standards and testing in a Home School Assistance Program. Principal Christi Lines added that standardized testing is currently available to any Home School student. High School Associate Principal Brady Weber explained how State funding works for older students under Dual Enrollment, where home schooled students take a few in-person classes and participate in District extra-curricular activities.
“We’ve opened some good questions. This is something worth considering,” Epley concluded.
In an update to the May discussion about W-SR’s pending ouster from the Northeast Iowa Conference, Klamfoth reported that both the WaMaC and the Mississippi Valley sports conferences turned down W-SR’s admission request.
“Neither answer was a surprise, but we were certainly hoping for a different result. We have to evaluate our situation and move on to the next step,” High School Activities Director Greg Bodensteiner commented later via email.
Klamfoth has referred the issue to the State Department of Education for expedited consideration.
In other Board business:
- The Board approved a Service Agreement with Hawkeye Community College for high school students to enroll in nine different summer courses there.
- The Middle School Go-Hawk Hustle was approved for Oct. 5, 2022. The 5K run is both a fundraiser and fitness event accomplished with much community support.
- Retiring Principal Christi Lines was thanked for her service and dedication by Supt. Klamfoth, who thanked her for “making me a better person and administrator.”
- Extended School Year Services for 32 students begins on June 27 and continue through July 21 according to Lied Center Principal Stacy Meisgeier
June 1 Special Board Meeting
The Board also met June 1 in Special Session to unanimously award the $31,000,000 General Obligation School Bond to finance District construction projects to J.P. Morgan Securities at a 3.396288%, the lowest of five bidders. At that meeting a $56,500 property easement for the Winkey property was also approved as was the $74,145.38 purchase of kitchen equipment.
The next regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for July 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Business Office. To view the meeting remotely, a Zoom link is available at the top of each Board agenda, found on the school district website.