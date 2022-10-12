Construction updates, purchases, and updates of the Professional Development and the Wellness policy were staples of the Oct. 10 W-SR School Board meeting.
Ryan Nelson, Estes Construction Project Manager explained this month’s construction change orders and highlighted progress on the construction of the two new elementary schools. Steel erection is in process at the Northeast site with exterior framing to start soon. At the West site, storm sewer installation is complete, and a turning lane will be added soon. The retaining wall has been formed and crews are ready to pour concrete.
Change orders included shifting the location of the transformer and purchase of a different gym door of equal quality and better warranty. Side basketball hoops will be added at the West site as well as kitchen floor sinks and plumbing.
Becky Prostine, W-SR Food Service Supervisor and Wellness Committee Chair was present to answer questions about food service and present information about the State-required Wellness Policy currently under review.
“We are pleased that the new elementary schools will have kitchen facilities, rather than serving as a transport locales only,” said Prostine who supervises a $1.25 million budget that provides food services to six buildings, including Janesville CSD and Head Start. The three Wellness Goals include (1) Nutrition education & promotion (2) Physical activity, and (3) Other school-based activities that promote wellness.
The Board heard from representatives at each instructional level about Professional Development activities where data is analyzed and time allowed for targeted interventions for those who have not met goals, and education enrichment for those who exceed goals. Both academic and behavioral goals are set for students. Teachers work collaboratively with others in their subject area too. The Monday, Oct. 17 District Level Professional Development will gather all educators for a variety of activities and break-out sessions involving 42 community partners and groups.
“I see how professional development is used to inform instruction,” concluded Board Member Charlene Wyatt-Sauer regarding the 45-minute report explaining how professional development is aimed at student success.
In other financial matters, the Board approved:
1. The $94,650 purchase of a new Micro Bus from Blue Bird for delivery within 12 months.
2. An award of the low bid (of five received) to Plumb Tech of Waterloo in the amount of $2,502,002 for High School HVAC.
3. The State application for supplemental aid for Special Education in the amount of $727,682.96. Currently, State funding for Special Education in Iowa does not cover the actual costs of that program, and increased at 2.5% while expenditures were higher than that.
“The expenditures ($6,788,477.12) do show that W-SR CSD does whatever it takes to meet the needs of our students,” noted Supt. Klamfoth. The FY22 Special Education deficit, $728,161 was significantly higher than the previous year’s deficit of $560,000.
The Board moved to approve Blake Yanda as W-SR Bowling Coach. Reached later for comment, Activities Director Greg Bodensteiner noted that there is an applicant for the Assistant Bowling Coach position as well. Practice begins on Nov. 7.
Regarding difficulties transporting bowling students to after-school practices since the closure of Waverly Bowl Inn, Bodensteiner said, “This is still a work in progress. We will have a better idea of how we will handle this when we know what our roster size looks like.”
No word has yet been received regarding W-SR’s Athletic Conference affiliation for 2023-24, according to Supt. Klamfoth.
Near the end of the meeting, the Board moved into closed session to discuss and keep confidential the details of the District’s emergency plan.
The W-SR School Board meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 in the District Administration Building. The next public meeting, Nov. 14 can be viewed in real time using the Zoom link posted at the top of the Board agenda, found on the District website.