Construction updates, purchases, and updates of the Professional Development and the Wellness policy were staples of the Oct. 10 W-SR School Board meeting.

Ryan Nelson, Estes Construction Project Manager explained this month’s construction change orders and highlighted progress on the construction of the two new elementary schools. Steel erection is in process at the Northeast site with exterior framing to start soon. At the West site, storm sewer installation is complete, and a turning lane will be added soon. The retaining wall has been formed and crews are ready to pour concrete.