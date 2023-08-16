Meeting in regular session only days before the start of the 2023-24 school year, the W-SR School Board heard construction, sportsmanship and school trip updates, discussed policy, approved student handbooks, set legislative priorities and began the process of evaluating their own work on Aug. 14. Three of the five board member seats will be on the ballot this November.
Using preliminary data, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth noted an unusual number of open enrollment requests, saying that district enrollment for 2023-2024 remains steady. There were 25 open enrollments into the district and 10 requests for open enrollments out to adjacent districts.
The board heard from Science Instructor Renee Borglum and students enrolled in the Wilderness Studies course, who returned from backpacking, hiking, and sight-seeing in Colorado. (See story at right.)
Also reported were preliminary high school sportsmanship standings, showing W-SR coaches, fans, and athletes rated in the middle of the six-member North East Iowa Conference for the 2022-2023 school year. Only New Hampton and Waukon rated higher overall than W-SR.
“These are positive trends. I applaud Greg Bodensteiner and the student leadership group. We want to keep things moving in this direction,” said High School Associate Principal Brady Weber who explained the preliminary 2022-2023 NEIC sportsmanship standings.
With high temperatures forecast for the late August start of school, Klamfoth noted that much but not all of the work of air conditioning is complete at the high school, and commended the work of custodial staff in preparing the buildings for the start of school. Staff report today (Aug. 17) with students beginning on Wed. Aug. 23 for three consecutive early-dismissal days.
Work continues to progress on the two new elementary building sites, with an eye towards completion of the North Ridge site for October’s scheduled move-in by Shell Rock Elementary students. Minor change orders were presented and approved for both sites. Handbooks for students at all grade levels were approved.
Regarding handbook language for student discipline, Klamfoth noted that the district is still awaiting guidance language from the State Department of Education on the new requirement for a discipline matrix. Standardizing the student handbook formats for all levels was suggested by Board members Charlene Wyatt-Sauer and Jess Kettleson to help bridge transitions for parents from one building level to the next.
Legislative goals submitted to IASB (Iowa Association of School Boards) for 2023-24 included support for mental health and preschool programs, safe and secure schools, and increased State supplemental aid.
Agreements with Hawkeye Community College for concurrent enrollment of W-SR students was approved as were food service agreements with Janesville Community Schools and Headstart/Communty Action. W-SR transports meals to both the Janesville school district and HeadStart at set costs.
Additionally, a $25,000 state-allowed General Fund transfer was approved to pay for safety equipment used in the expanding athletic programs at the middle and high school to supplement program costs not covered by Activity and Booster Club funds. This transfer covers baseball catcher’s equipment, wrestling mats, and football pads and helmets. The current cost of one football helmet is $500.
The next regular meeting of the W-SR School Board is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the W-SR Administrative Building. A link for remote viewing can be found on the Sept. Board Agenda.
School Board seats on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election include Districts 2, 3 and 5. These seats are held currently by Aaron Booth, Dennis Epley and Alisha Jensen. Interested parties may turn in election papers between Aug. 28 and Sept. 21.