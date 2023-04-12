On a rare 70-degree April 10 evening, public attendance at the regular meeting of the W-SR School Board was understandably thin. The board meeting ended with reminiscences of April snow days.
Sandwiched between old business and board reports on spring testing and wellness activities, was a wide array of district finance, facilities improvements, elementary school construction progress, approval of a 15-student DECA Career Development Conference in Orlando on April 21 through 26, and an update on the creation of a new student conduct policy, a recent hot-button issue.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth summarized the two charges guiding the committee formed to draft that new student conduct policy: (1) To review and audit the current bullying report document, and (2) To provide a draft of communication steps explaining how incidents are handled.
“The process is in development," he said. "We have met once and are putting together the proactive measures we have in place.”
“Pulling together this list to see the depth and breadth of what we do at each level gives us a good opportunity to see where we might have gaps, and how to shore up those gaps,” added committee member and Elementary Principal Mickey Bahlmann.
“Our work is far from done on this project. Our discussion last week focused on sportsmanship. There’s a lot we can do to tie together the effort,” said School Board President Dennis Epley, concluding the conduct policy update. The next meeting on that topic is scheduled for May 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Construction on the two new elementary buildings continues as Ryan Nelson of Estes Construction Management brought forward for approval change orders on doors, folding partitions, storm shelter ductwork, and hardware.
Two facilities improvement projects were approved, including the $74,474 low bid by James Construction to remove and replace concrete sidewalk on the north side the high school along Fourth Ave.
“The colored concrete near the bell area is crumbling significantly after eight years. We are seeing this in sections of stadium where there is colored concrete, too,” noted HS Principal David Fox.
Asbestos abatement at Shell Rock and removal of asbestos flooring at Carey Elementary by Environmental Property Solutions with a $49,300 bid was approved.
In other financial matters, the board approved by 5-0 the FY 24 budget and a FY 23 budget amendment of $200,000. This will not result in increased taxes but was due to increased expenses in support services and noninstructional programs.
An agreement to engage Piper Sandler to sell district bonds to complete current construction projects was also approved. The Board approved a levy to prepay using the General Obligation bonds when they become callable in 2031, shortening the length of the loan.
“This agreement allowed us to pay off the middle school bond and save many dollars,” explained Supt. Klamfoth.
“This levy is not increasing taxes. We are just trying to save some money in the long haul,” explained Epley.
The next regular school board meeting is Mon. May 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Administration Building. For remote viewers, Zoom links are available on the Board agenda. New school naming options will be presented at the May 8 meeting.