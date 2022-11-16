School Board (copy)

W-SR School Board members. From left: Jes Kettleson, Charlene Wyatt-Sauer, Dennis Epley, Aaron Booth, and Alisha Jensen.

New maps for Waverly-Shell Rock School District director boundaries will be discussed at a public hearing Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. According to 2020 Census data, population growth changes within the district have shifted and new boundaries must be established which will endure for the next 10 years. Five geographically-defined director districts ensure school board representation from all reaches of the W-SR School District.

During its regular session Monday, the Board set the Dec. hearing date, approved an out-of-state trip to Milwaukee for DECCA students and granted permission to plan for a 2023-2024 winter break band trip to Memphis. It is expected over 100 students and chaperones will attend this trip featuring parade and bowl game performances and Civil Rights history sight seeing.