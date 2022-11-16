New maps for Waverly-Shell Rock School District director boundaries will be discussed at a public hearing Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. According to 2020 Census data, population growth changes within the district have shifted and new boundaries must be established which will endure for the next 10 years. Five geographically-defined director districts ensure school board representation from all reaches of the W-SR School District.
During its regular session Monday, the Board set the Dec. hearing date, approved an out-of-state trip to Milwaukee for DECCA students and granted permission to plan for a 2023-2024 winter break band trip to Memphis. It is expected over 100 students and chaperones will attend this trip featuring parade and bowl game performances and Civil Rights history sight seeing.
Also approved were construction change orders, the Preschool Handbook and funding requests for W-SR’s Limited English Proficient students and W-SR students attending the Lied Center.
Sam Pearson, representing Estes Construction, updated the board on the building project underway. “The project is still within budget,” he assured the board. “We’ll start seeing the buildings take form from paper to reality.”
He added that drawings have been prepared for the Shell Rock facility, and that they will be finalized soon and go to bid in January.
The board also heard about methods to enhance sportsmanship from Student Advisory Forum representatives Jack Wilson, Brenna Bodenstiner, Sally Gade and Anna Stromberg. The students work with Activities Director Greg Bodensteiner and Assistant High School Principal Brady Weber to show the board how student leaders are implementing methods to improve sportsmanship at all athletic events.
The students’ plan includes extending courtesy to bus drivers and officials, respect for officials’ decisions, and encouraging appropriate cheers and eliminating booing. Student-prepared videos ask spectators to consider W-SR’s legacy--how W-SR athletes and spectators want to be remembered, whether their teams win or lose.
Board President Dennis Epley praised the students’ initiative.
“I’m encouraged that you are taking these steps forward,” he said. “I hope non-parent attendees will learn something from you, too.”
Enhancing sportsmanship initiative
Regarding W-SR’s bowling program, Director Bodensteiner said later, “We were excited to fill the bowling positions with highly qualified candidates and are very excited that one of them recently accepted a teaching position in the district as well.”
“We have not received any notification (regarding 2023-2024 conference affiliation). At this time, we are waiting for mediation with the NEIC to be scheduled,” Bodensteiner added.
The board also approved a sharing agreement with the Cedar Falls School District for W-SR students to participate in esports, a gaming activity using Minecraft, Chess, Halo and other game platforms.
The board approved members of the 2022-23 School Improvement Advisory Committee, a group of parents, teachers, and students. Included are: Dana Harskamp, Brian Whitney, Cortney Manning, Casey Reints, Ashley Smiley, Ernesto Robles, Jenna Hubbard, Joe Nation, Corey Carlson, Seth McGrane, Jess Hamilton, Renee Borglum, Natalie Beck, and Gabe SmolikHagen.
During the final portion of the meeting, board members and administrators informally shared information. Board President Dennis Epley shared a letter he will personally submit to Waverly’s Planning and Zoning Commission regarding the negative impact of the proposed Navigator pipeline.
He said he sees the pipeline project as detrimental to district growth and property values as well as posing health risks to students should pipeline leaks occur. The proposed pipeline would run just two miles from one of the new elementary schools.