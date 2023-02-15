The Waverly-Shell Rock School Board will be reviewing the district’s student conduct policy, along with other policies, prior to their next meeting on March 6, the board agreed during their regular Monday meeting.
During that meeting, on Feb. 13, members of the public, including a local family and a member of the city council, urged the board to do so during the public forum portion of the meeting.
The open forum allows members of the public to bring issues to the board not on the agenda and each speaker is allowed 3 minutes. In accordance with the rules, the board does not comment or take any action on the issue brought to their attention during the open forum at the time.
During the Feb. 13 meeting, Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, and parents Jami and Chris Holthaus addressed the board in reference to an incident involving two W-SR middle school students that took place in December, outside the high school building.
Beaufore said the school must better define student conduct and the consequences of actions.
“Clear definitions of assault and battery are needed,” said Beaufore.
The Holthauses spoke next.
“Now is the time to take violence seriously,” ” said Jami Holthaus. “We need to build a policy to make students and administration accountable. There is a cell phone policy and a dress code policy. There ought to be an assault policy.”
As per the agenda, the board took up discussion of Policy 503.1, Student Conduct, an agenda item it reviewed four years ago.
The board is required to review all policies every five years. Superintendent Ed Klamfoth explained. He noted that the current policy deals with student assaults on an employee but is inadequate regarding student-to-student assault.
Board policies are posted on the district’s website at the bottom the page under “Informational Links.”
In preparation for next month’s meeting, Board President Dennis Epley encouraged members to study Policy 503.1 as it pertains to Special Education students.
“As you read through these policies, remember the students with IEP’s (Individual Education Plans),” he said. “We are responsible to accept every student that comes to us.”
Referring to the concerns expressed in the public forum, board member Jes Kettleson thanked attendees for expressing their concerns.
“This is good feedback,” she said. “It shows our community cares.”
Referring to the district principals, Klamfoth added, “The people in the front row care. It doesn’t often happen that all will agree on decisions made.”
In other matters, the Board adopted a 2023-2024 calendar much like the current year. It heard construction change orders, and a report on the successful and public 2022 audit of District finances.
“It was a clean audit,” concluded District Business Manager and Board Secretary Joan Loew.
The Board accepted construction bids of over $5 million for the estimated $6,780,756 project at the Shell Rock site. Low bids included $1,632,000 to Cardinal Construction for General Trades; $405,420 to Pro Wal Construction for Gypsum Systems and Acoustical Ceilings; $1,605,900 to Plumb Tech for HVAC & Plumbing; $101,900 to Blackhawk Automatic Fire Sprinklers, and $1,353,150 to Community Electric.
Construction in Shell Rock will begin during late summer or fall 2023. Shell Rock students will be bussed to the Northeast school site for 2023-2024 during that building’s extensive remodel. According to the Estes Construction timetable, the West Site will be completed in late October.
Katie Johnston, Director of Ed. Services shared positive results from recent reading tests. Mitch Parker, principal of Southeast and West Cedar added, “You can’t measure everything by a test score, but this is good.”
Johnston stated that there have been almost 200 responses to the school naming project for the two new elementary schools currently referred to as Northeast and West.
Susan SmolikHagen has been named as the new principal at Shell Rock and Carey elementaries, to fill the vacancy of retiring Principal Mickey Bahlmann.
Mon. March 6 at 6.30 is the next scheduled Board meeting, held in the Administration Building at 1415 4th Street S.W.