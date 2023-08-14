The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation will be hosting a Lotsa Pasta Feed on Friday, Aug. 25, before the first home football game. The public is invited. Please come to the High School cafeteria where serving begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, choice of sauce, garlic bread and bottled water. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child 12 and under. The maximum price for immediate families is $30.
Proceeds from the event will support the Foundation’s Smart Money Teacher Grant program. This program provides grants to WSR teachers for innovative and special educational projects for their students. Last year $7,500 was awarded in grants to our teachers. For more information about this program, please contact Don Meyer, Executive Director of the W-SR School Foundation, at 641-251-4655 or visit the Foundation website at wsr.k12.ia.us/foundation.