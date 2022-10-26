Waverly-Shell Rock High School will send 22 students to this year's All-State Music Festival.
Waverly-Shell Rock High School will send 22 students to this year's All-State Music Festival.
The choir had 17 vocalists selected at the Oct. 22 tryouts, the largest number of W-SR choir students to make All State since 1997.
All-State vocalists are Jonah Nelson, Zach Cummer, Christoph Letsche, Nick Barber, Caleb Joins, Sophia Frenna, Emily Claire Lorenzen, Luke Clewell, Natalie Herbers, Tori Happel-Ruyle, Kayla Jeppesen, Paulina Robles, Bella Feldhake, Anya Drenkow, Leo Nosbich, Josh Arthur and Haleigh Smith-Laughlin.
Three orchestra students and two band students also made the cut in the highly competitive process.
Orchestra students are Rebecca Zheng, Nevaeh Bouska and Aidan Shannon, and band students are Daniel Becker and Nick Perrot.
This year's festival will be in Ames Nov. 17-19, with a concert Sat., Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online now at Ticketmaster. The concert will air on Iowa PBS Thanksgiving weekend.
