Alexia “Lexi” Dunakey has big plans after high school.
Lexi is planning on attending Hawkeye Community College for a respiratory therapy degree.
During high school, Lexi’s favorite memory was going to sporting events with her friends where they would have fun cheering on their team.
Lexi was a part of the volleyball team, FFA and choir.
“My favorite activity is being apart of FFA,” Lexi said. “FFA has taught me so many different things. My favorite activity in FFA was showing photos at state fair and placing second overall with one of my photos. It was such a fun experience to have.”
Her parents are John and Stephanie. Lexi has one brother, Blake.