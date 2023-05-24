Social events were the highlight of Alexis Gielau’s high school career.
“It’s hard to pick out one memory from high school,” Alexis said. “I treasure the friendships I have grown throughout the years. Doing all the social things like sporting events, school dances and just chill hang outs are my favorite memories. The friendships I have made will continue to grow outside of high school.”
Alexis was a member of FCCLA, tennis, cross country and the volleyball team.
“The girls cross country team has a special place in my heart. I only did cross country for two years but I wish I had all four,” she said. “The atmosphere surrounded around the sport made it so fun! Not everyone loves the idea of running for fun, but the coaches and girls made all the hard moments worth it.”
Alexis will be attending Iowa State University next fall to study elementary education. She was inducted into the National Honor Society during her time at W-SR.
Her parents are Jenny and Fred. She has one sister, Avery, and one brother, Aiden.