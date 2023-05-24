Amber McCubbin was the manger for the football and tennis teams during her time at Waverly-Shell Rock.
“I loved going to the football games every Friday night, especially this year,” she said. “I loved being on the field with the boys and I loved going out and doing the half time show at every home game. I loved running out on the field with the boys and celebrating with them after every victory. I loved how they let me into their family this year and always made me feel like apart of the team.”
Amber was also on the cheer team for wrestling, was on the speech team, mock trial, pep band, marching band and the jazz band.
“Another thing I really enjoyed was speech team,” Amber said. “This year I made it to All-State Speech for the first time and it was an amazing experience. I never thought I would get the honor of being able to say I made it to All-State when I first did speech team. I’m so grateful for the support and encouragement from all the kids on speech team, not to mention the amazing coaches.”
After graduation, Amber plans on attending Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa to study diesel technology.
Her parents are Adam and Christine. Amber has two sisters, Ashlyn and Margaret and one brother, Dan.