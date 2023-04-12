The arts are the most important part of the high school experience for senior Anna DeWall.
Anna enjoyed being a part of the musical and the speech team which allowed her to explore more creative pursuits like acting.
“My favorite memory is laughing with my friends during lunch, or in the parking lot after school,” Anna said.
In addition to being a member of the musical and the speech team, Anna was also a part of the orchestra and the choir.
After graduation, Anna will continue her education at the University of Northern Iowa to study art and English education.
Anna’s parents are Tyler and Selena. Her brother is Will.