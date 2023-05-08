Waverly-Shell Rock has started the tradition of the Senior Sunrise and for Bailey Folkerts, that was her favorite memory.
“My favorite memory of the people from high school was Senior Sunrise,” Bailey said. “This is when we met in the parking lot early on the first day of school this year and ate donuts and drank coffee together while watching the sun rise.”
On the field, Bailey was a two-time captain for the girls rugby team, an Iowa Youth Rugby Association Elite All-State Tournament Team, IYRA All-State First Tournament Team and played volleyball. In the classroom, Bailey was a member of the National Honor Society and earned Academic Awards.
“My most valuable activity in high school was Waverly-Shell Rock Girls Rugby Club,” Bailey said. “This was so valuable to me because of my teammates and coaches who made it fun to learn the game and work hard towards our goals.”
After high school, Bailey plans on attending the University of Northern Iowa to get her general education requirements. After that, she plans on going to Allen College of Nursing to possibly go into neonatal care nursing.
Her parents are Shannon and Amy. Bailey has one brother, Brody, and one sister, Brylee.