In high school, Brody Schrage took full advantage of the opportunities given to him, especially the Go-Hawk manufacturing class.
“I’ve always been one to work with my hands and Go-Hawk manufacturing was the perfect opportunity for me,” Brody said. “It lead to job opportunities and making things for the community to be proud about, as well as taking a day or two to make something for myself was a bonus.”
After graduation, Brody plans on continuing his education at Hawkeye Community College through the CNC machining and tool-making technology courses.
In high school, Brody was also a member of the trapshooting team.
His family is Rhea, Andrew, Avery and Brynn.