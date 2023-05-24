Brody Williams favorite memory from high school comes from hanging out with the throwers during track practice.
During his time at Waverly-Shell Rock, Brody was also a part of the football team and the high school of business.
“Football gave me a sense of family at school,” he said. “Track allowed me to focus more on my individual abilities and improve on myself mentally and physically. Seeing what happens when I put a lot of work into something I love, and the returns over the years, made these my favorite activities of high school.”
Brody earned Academic All-State honors as well as being inducted into the National Honor Society.
For college, Brody plans on attending Cornell College where he will continue his throwing career and he is currently undecided on a major.
His parents are Chad and Natalie. He has one brother, Cade.