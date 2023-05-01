After high school, Caleb Hoins plans on going to Hawkeye Community College to get his general education credits.
Caleb was a key part of the cross country and track and field teams, which also produced his favorite memories.
“My favorite memory I had with classmates was going out to eat for state cross country and track,” Caleb said. “Cross Country was the most valuable part of my high school career because it gave me passion to be a great athlete. I competed with everything I had through all the hard practices and training.”
In addition to cross country and track, Caleb was also a part of the choir, where he achieved All-State choir honors.
His parents are Jenni and Trent.