Waverly-Shell Rock offers a lot of opportunities for their students and for Carson Reznicek, this was his favorite memory.
“It has been a substantial value of mine throughout high school to take advantage of the opportunities I am surrounded with and get involved in as many activities as I can,” Carson said. “This has allowed me to collaborate with students of all ages, and I have gotten the privilege to make connections with those who are involved in a variety of clubs, sports and other activities. Whether it be the drumline in the marching band, Student Senate, or being apart of many different athletic teams, I have made many memories that will last a lifetime.”
While also in the marching band and the Student Senate, Carson was a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Excel Club, Bridges Leadership, Freshmen Respect Retreat, baseball and track.
During high school, Carson was the Exchange Student of the Month in March of 2023 and won the academic award all four years.
“Being involved with Student Senate has given me the opportunity to work with students who portray strong leadership qualities and represent their class, in order to positively impact the school,” Carson said. “Through planning events and putting on assemblies, my involvement in Student Senate has allowed me to work with my peers to fill the school year with enjoyable memories. I also have many fond memories playing in the drumline in the marching band, as well as through the athletics which I have been able to make many connections through.”
Carson’s parents are Dave and Karla. His sister is Ellie.