Carter Wedemeier was active in both athletics and the arts.
“My favorite activity was traveling to all the away football games with my friends,” Carter said.
During high school, Carter was involved in football, baseball, trapshooting and band.
His favorite memory is making it to the state baseball tournament his sophomore year.
In the classroom, Carter made the honor roll all four years of high school and he will be attending the University of Northern Iowa next fall, but is undecided on his major.
His parents are Marshall and Amy. He has one younger brother, Jack.