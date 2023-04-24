The opportunites from the musical and volleyball were Chloe Hagarty’s most valuable experience in high school.
“Some of my favorite high school activities were attending sporting and other events,” Chloe said. “I also enjoyed participating in volleyball and the musical. I enjoyed these because it gave me the opportunity to meet new people and hangout with friends.”
Over Chloe’s four years at Waverly-Shell Rock, she became friends with fellow students that she might not have talked to before or she reconnected with others that there were years that they didn’t talk.
After graduation, Chloe plans on attending North Iowa Community College to become a physical therapy assistant. She also plans on participating in both school and non-school activities to continue to meet people and try new things.
Chloe received academic awards in 2021 and 2022. She was a member of the volleyball team, Spanish and science clubs, chamber choir and the small group contest for choir.
Her mom and dad are Jenny and Chad. She has one sister, Sylvia.