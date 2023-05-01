During his time at Waverly-Shell Rock, Clay Draper played basketball and he also golfed.
“My favorite activity was basketball,” Clay said.” It’s fun playing a game with your really good friends everyday.”
In the classroom, Clay had a GPA good enough to become a member of the National Honors Society.
After high school, Clay plans on joining one of his sisters, Abbie, at North Dakota State University.
His parents are Randy and Brooke. In total, Clay has four sisters in Lexi, Kenidi, Payton and Abbie.