Senior Sunrise is a unique experience for Waverly-Shell Rock seniors and for Ellah Cuvelier, that was her favorite activity.
“The most valuable activity for me was the Senior Sunrise,” Ellah said. “It was the first day of school and most of the senior came to watch the sunrise. It was such a special memory I keep.”
Ellah plans on attending Central College next year to study kinesiology. After she is done with her undergraduate degree, she plans on getting her physical therapy degree at the University of Des Moines.
When it comes to Ellah’s favorite memory from high school, it was the football games.
“My favorite memories with the people from my high school was definitely all the football games,” Ellah said. “We all would be so happy to be cheering on the Go- Hawks and enjoying the time we had with each other.”
Ellah was a member of the speech team, FCA, National Honors Society, golf and tennis teams as well as DECA.
Her parents are Scott and Stephanie. She has an older brother, Ian, and a younger sister, Leah.