After graduation, Waverly-Shell Rock senior Ellie Booth plans on attending South Dakota State University for exercise science.
While in high school, Ellie enjoyed attending football games because of how much it brought the student body together.
Ellie was a part of the dance team, football and basketball cheer team, track and field, DECA and the Student Senate.
“Dance team was my favorite activity because I was able to do my favorite thing, dance, with my best friends,” Ellie said.
She was on the honor roll, inducted in the National Honor Society, DECA president, DECA state officer and ISDTA scholarship award recipient.
Her family is Jori Wade-Booth and Aaron Booth.