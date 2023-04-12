Hadleigh Rose Wolff’s favorite memory comes from her time with the choir.
“My favorite memory of my peers from high school was when the chorus all got to go to two Broadway shows in New York,” Hadleigh said.
Hadleigh was also a member of the musical, her favorite activity. The experience, she says, is a beautiful and creative process that everyone should try at least once.
Her mom is Mandy Hubler and her dad is Raymond Wolff. Hadleigh has one brother, Oscar Wolff.
In addition to being a member of the musical and choir, Hadleigh was a part of the GSA, jazz choir JV and the speech team.
After graduation, Hadleigh will attend Capri College in Waterloo and plans to own her own beauty salon.