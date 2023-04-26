Haidyn Snyder was a key member of the Go-Hawk girls wrestling teams that won multiple state titles.
“My favorite part of high school was being on the girls wrestling team,” Haidyn said. “I was able to create some of my best friends and learn many life lessons.”
Haidyn was also a member of the yearbook staff and is in the National Honors Society.
In the classroom, Haidyn achieved the Academic Award three times and was First-team all-academic in wrestling.
After graduation, Haidyn will attend Grand View University to major in elementary education and will also wrestle.
Her parents are Nate an Christy.