Every student has their favorite class, for Indy Epley, it was health class her freshman year.
“My favorite memory of people from high school would be health class with Mr. Ruebel my freshman year,” Indy said. “I learned valuable life lessons and how important it was to remember that in this small farm town community, it’s a great day to be a Go-Hawk.”
After graduation, Indy will be attending Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
Indy received the Academic Award all four years in high school as well as being a member of the National Honors Society. In 2022, Indy was an All-State Large Group qualifier.
Her favorite activity was the speech team because she enjoyed being coached by Mrs. Phyfe and learning about different speaking skills.
In addition to the speech team, Indy was a member of the golf and tennis teams, was the Excel Club secretary, vice president and social media manager, FCA team member, yearbook staff, 4-H President and Vice President.
Her family is Aaron, Emily, Liberty and Nile.