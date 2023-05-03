Isaiah Perez plans on taking a gap year after high school.
During that year, he plans on working for Perez Drywall and then attending Hawkeye Community College to be a history teacher.
Isaiah’s extra curricular activities included wrestling, football and rugby. In wrestling, Isaiah learned his most valuable lessons.
“Most favorite activity is wrestling because it took a lot time, hard work and dedication,” Isaiah said. “These traits drove me to be a more skilled athlete and stronger person. My favorite memory from high school is going to duel team state wrestling with everyone. and cheering my friends on during finals, then winning state.”
Isaiah’s parents are Raymond and Desiree.