Jake Walker was a key part of the Waverly-Shell Rock football and wrestling teams.
In those two sports, he won six state titles in wrestling while also being a four time state place winner, three time state finalist, 2021 defensive district player of the year in football and a two time first-team All-State defensive line.
Jake will continue to play both sports at Wartburg College next year.
“My favorite memory of the people from high school is winning state titles with the wrestling team,” Jake said.
As for Jake’s favorite memory, he enjoyed going to different practices and meeting people through his sports.
Jake’s parents are Jennifer and Steve. He has one brother, Luke.