Jaymis Weaver’s favorite high school memory was the environment of the sporting events he attended.
“My favorite activity was probably the respect retreat that I did both junior and senior year,” Jaymis said. “It was probably my favorite because it was a chance to make incoming freshman more comfortable in the new setting and it also helped build relationships with the kids who I’ve never spoken to before.”
After graduation, Jaymis plans on attending the University of Iowa and majoring in sport and recreation management.
During high school, Jaymis was a member of the football, track and tennis teams.