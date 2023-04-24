John Nelson’s most valuable high school activity was the choir.
“Choir was probably the most important for me personally,” John said. “When the time came to audition for chamber choir, I passed on it because I was nervous, and Mr. Wessel brought me in regardless. If he hadn’t done that, I never would have realized my potential as a singer, and I would have missed out on a lot of opportunities.”
In addition to the choir, John was a part of the orchestra, fall musical, the spring play and the speech team.
“My favorite memory was my freshman year, some friends and I celebrated my birthday in the band room,” John said. “I got a denim jacket, a handmade scrunchie and a handful of assorted change, as well as a few other things. That wasn’t long before Covid-19 came and shut down school.”
After high school John plans on attending UNI with an exploratory degree track.