John Nelson

 By Craig Buxton

John Nelson’s most valuable high school activity was the choir.

“Choir was probably the most important for me personally,” John said. “When the time came to audition for chamber choir, I passed on it because I was nervous, and Mr. Wessel brought me in regardless. If he hadn’t done that, I never would have realized my potential as a singer, and I would have missed out on a lot of opportunities.”

In addition to the choir, John was a part of the orchestra, fall musical, the spring play and the speech team.

“My favorite memory was my freshman year, some friends and I celebrated my birthday in the band room,” John said. “I got a denim jacket, a handmade scrunchie and a handful of assorted change, as well as a few other things. That wasn’t long before Covid-19 came and shut down school.”

After high school John plans on attending UNI with an exploratory degree track.