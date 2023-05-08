Ball is life for Waverly-Shell Rock senior Jordan Kruse.
His favorite memories come from hanging out with his teammates on the bus to away basketball games and playing cards with his friends.
In the playoffs, Jordan was a key part in the comeback against Pella and that was a part of his most valuable activity.
“My favorite activity throughout high school was basketball, and a moment I’ll forever cherish was when we came back to defeat Pella to advance to the substate championship,” Jordan said. “Along with that, I will always enjoy my time playing on Junior Varsity with my best friends during my sophomore year, especially the game we beat Waterloo East.”
In addition to basketball, Jordan played golf and was a member of the National Honor Society.
After graduation, Jordan will be studying accounting at the University of Northern Iowa.
His family is Angie, Matt, Jacob, Addie and Ryne.