Waverly, IA (50677)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.