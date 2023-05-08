During high school, Kallee Potratz kept herself busy by being a member of the FFA club at Waverly-Shell Rock.
“I think that being in FFA has been my favorite club that I have been active in throughout high school because it has made me grow as a better leader and advocate for agriculture,” Kallee said.
Kallee was in FFA all four years and was a chapter officer as the web communicator. She also managed girls soccer for a year and was in track and field for a year.
“My favorite memory of people would probably be just hanging out with my friends and making fun memories with them,” Kallee said.
After graduation, Kallee plans on attending Hawkeye Community College for two years and then transferring to a different college to study criminal justice.
Her parents are Jennifer and Steven.