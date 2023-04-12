W-SR's Tabletop Games Club offers a chance for people to play games and meet friends and for Kyla Foy, that’s no different.
“My favorite activity that I was a part of was the Tabletop Games Club,” Kyla said. “That’s where I met some of my good friends.”
Kyla was also a part of the cross country, wrestling and tennis teams at the high school. Kyla also challenged herself in the classroom as she has taken AP History and AP Government.
After graduation, Kyla plans on enlisting in the military.
Her parents are Mary and Chris. She has three older siblings in her sister Katie and two brothers, Thomas and Andrew.