Lauren Munson most valuable activity during her time at Waverly-Shell Rock was the FFA.
“My most valuable activity was getting involved in FFA,” Lauren said. “Throughout my FFA career, I was able to meet so many new people and make new friends. We traveled to countless conventions and activities, my favorite was attending FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. I was also pleased to serve as the 2022-2023 Vice President of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter this year.”
As for Lauren’s favorite memory, that comes from the friends that she made along the way and spending time with her friends.
After graduation, Lauren plans on attending Iowa State University and she plans on studying business and/or biology on a pre-med track.
During high school, she was also a part of the Excel and Spanish clubs.
Her father is Kurtis and her mother is Claire. Lauren has two sisters, Katelynn and Emma.