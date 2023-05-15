Lindsey Overmann loves to play soccer.
It was her most valuable activity and also her favorite memory.
“Soccer feels like you are part of a family and will always be down to have a good time,” Lindsey said. “Playing sports with my friends is always fun.”
Lindsey will continue her soccer career at the University of Northern Iowa where she will also be studying athletic training and rehabilitation.
In the classroom, Lindsey received academic awards all years and she was inducted into the National Honor Society.
She also played volleyball and basketball.
Her parents are Sandra and Jason. She has one brother, Keaton, and one sister, Madi.