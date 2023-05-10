Madeline “Maddy” Bechtel has big goals after graduation.
Maddy is planning on attending the University of St. Thomas for a business and management degree. After graduation from college, Maddy plans on going to culinary school.
During high school, Maddy was a part of the choir and the track and field team.
“My favorite activity was track and field,” Maddy said. “When I was in it the friends you made through it was very important.”
Maddy’s favorite memory was being able to go out to lunch with her friends senior year.
In the classroom, Maddy was inducted into the National Honor Society and she received the 2022 Leadership Award.
Her parents are Michael and Melissa. She has two sisters, Alexandra and Abigail.