Madison Oelmann met her best friend at Waverly-Shell Rock in gym class.
Rugby was Madison’s favorite activity because of the bonds that she built with her teammates, and as she puts it, they are ones that are going to last forever.
In addition to rugby, Madison was also a part of FFA and the boys wrestling team as a manager.
After graduation, Madison plans on attending UNI and majoring in movement and exercise science while continuing to play rugby for the Panthers.
Her mom and stepdad are Amanda and David Hubbard. Her dad and stepmom are Shawn Oelmann and Mary Oelmann. Her siblings are Chase and Cameron Hubbard as well as Molly, Jace and Garrett Oelmann.