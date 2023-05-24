Maggie Hart’s favorite high school activity was the senior sunrise.
While in high school, Maggie was on the tennis team and participated in Jazz Band One. She was also in marching band, concert band and the symphonic band.
“My favorite memory was going to the state jazz band competition with jazz band one and placing sixth,” Maggie said.
After Maggie graduates, she plans on attending Hawkeye Community College to study nursing.
Maggie’s parents are Brett and Mindy. She has two siblings, McKenna and Tucker.