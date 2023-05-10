Mathilde Calcagno is a foreign exchange student from France, and the people she met helped her acclimate to the culture.
“All the people that I met here at W-SR were very welcoming, kind and eager to help me discover the American culture,” Mathilde said.
In her one year at W-SR, Mathilde was busy. She was a member of the FFA, musical, yearbook, choir and was inducted in the National Honor Society.
“Being a part of the musical Mamma Mia was one of my favorite activities in high school because it allowed me to continue my musical theater experience,” Mathilde said. “All of the students and staff of the musical was like having one big family.”
After graduation from W-SR, Mathilde will return to France to continue her higher education at University where she will study languages and foreign cultures.
Mathilde’s host parents are Brian and Rhiannon McCully. Her host siblings are Faith, Brior and Brynn.