Nicholas Perrott really enjoyed his time in the band during his time at Waverly-Shell Rock.
“Band was my most valuable activity,” Nicholas said. “It provided me with a bunch of great friends, two of the best teachers I’ve ever known and a lot of precious memories.”
Nicholas’ favorite memory comes from the band trip to Florida. During that trip, he was able to hang out with different groups of friends and he left the trip with more close friends.
During his time in high school, Nicholas was in jazz band, chamber winds and All State. His honors include being the band department representative, 2023 All State cornet, directors award for leadership and musicianship and certificates for jazz performances.
After graduation, Nicholas plans on attending Luther College to study engineering and play the trumpet.
His parents are Denise and Bill. Nicholas has two sisters, Cassidy and Emily.