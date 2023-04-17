Friday night lights aren’t just for the players, they’re for fans like Waverly-Shell Rock senior Paige Saylor.
“I loved watching football games with my friends and I enjoyed dressing up,” Paige said.
Paige plans on graduating early, saving up money and pursuing a career with animals. She is still undecided about what college she will be attending.
In the classroom, Paige was on the honor roll for two years and was on the principal honor roll for her senior year.
Paige’s favorite memory of her classmates is being able to joke around with each other.
Her family includes Thomas, Adrian, Megan and Mason.