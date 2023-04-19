Ryder Block’s favorite high school memory is winning a state title each year it was available during his career.
Ryder plans on attending the University of Iowa to wrestle next fall.
“My most valuable experience was wrestling,” Ryder said. “That’s because it was with my friends and the people that I enjoy being around the most. I had a lot of fun and enjoyed the process that led to the success that we had with the wrestling team.”
Ryder didn’t just excel on the mats though, he also made the honor roll in the classroom.
His parents are Sarah and Jurgen. His siblings are Elle and Leo.