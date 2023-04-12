Rylee Yant’s favorite high school memory is simple: the same group of friends all four years of high school.
The Yant family has been a part of Go-Hawk wrestling throughout their time at Waverly-Shell Rock and for Rylee, she helped out on the boys team as a manager and was a member of the girls wrestling team.
Rylee’s parents are Darleen and Cayle. Her brothers are Austin and Evan.
She also ran track and field, but was unable to compete this year for the Go-Hawks.
“My favorite activity was probably helping out with the girls hurdles for track and field,” Rylee said. “I didn’t get the opportunity to run this year unfortunately, so the coaches reached out to me and asked me to help. I was so happy coach Bates wanted me to help out but little did I know these group of girls would impact me so much. There is so much potential in these girls and I truly believe they will go far and succeed in their athletic high school careers.
“These hurdle girls brighten my day and they mean a lot to me. I just wanna wish them good luck this season and thank them for making my senior season special even though I couldn’t run with them.”
Rylee plans on taking a gap year and moving to Miami where she will be taking online classes and hopefully cheering for TopGun. Rylee hopes to major in kinesiology at the University of Miami after attending community college and she also hopes to run track and be on the cheer team for the university.